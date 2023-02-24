Verdict in for man accused of killing Gainesville teen in crash

A Gainesville man tried twice for a 2020 fatal wreck was found guilty Thursday, Feb. 23, on all charges, according to court documents.

Shannon Beauford, 28, was convicted on all eight counts by the jury late Thursday from the Oct. 4, 2020, wreck on White Sulphur Road that killed Madison Gray, 17, of Gainesville.

Beauford was accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding when the Toyota Corolla struck a culvert and rotated.