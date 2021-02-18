Man now charged with home invasion following standoff in northwest Hall





Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the home invasion and obstruction charges were added Monday, Feb. 15.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded around 11 a.m. Friday to the 6000 block of Underwood Drive for a call about an armed barricaded man at the home.

“They determined that Brannon forced his way into the house and began waving a handgun,” Booth previously told The Times. “Two other men and the woman who lives in the home were there at the time.”

All three people, who Brannon knew, were able to safely leave between the original call and Brannon’s surrender, Booth said.

Booth said a fire started on the second floor of the house around 3:40 p.m. Friday, and Hall County firefighters responded.

Booth said Brannon broke a window and came out roughly five minutes later.

Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett did not have any further information on the fire investigation Wednesday, Feb. 17.

“As far as why Brannon entered the home, it was some sort of domestic incident,” Booth wrote in an email Wednesday. “From a factual standpoint, that’s all we know at present.”

Brannon remained in the Hall County Jail Wednesday with no bond.

No attorney information was available Wednesday from Magistrate Court officials.



