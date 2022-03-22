Man killed in crash with deputy was taking wife to salon

Buchanan was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving and speeding. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison for the vehicular homicide charge.



Buchanan’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, did not return multiple requests for comment.

The family said they are planning a memorial for Jones based on when his wife would be healthy enough to attend the service.

Jeff Jones, who started working with his dad almost 15 years ago in their rental business, said many of their renters want to speak at the memorial.

“He was just a really good landlord. Whenever you asked to have something done, he didn’t wait,” Jeff Jones said. “He got it done. (He was) very reliable, very understanding of people who couldn’t pay. … He wanted to make sure that if you couldn’t pay, you communicated with him when you could.”

The elder Jones’ industrial spirit started early, buying a lawnmower as a kid to do yard work and delivering newspapers.

After 11 years at General Electric Credit, Jones went into business with one of his colleagues and founded Green Acres Homes selling mobile homes. Around the time he turned 50, he and his partner sold the land that the business was on and parted ways, leading him to start a residential rental business known as Jones Ventures.

“He rented mobile homes and houses to people in low income,” Jon Jones Jr. said. “He would supply the house and the utilities, and he would get paid on a weekly or monthly basis. He really enjoyed it because he got to continue to tinker.”

The elder Jones was licensed as a plumbing and electrical contractor in addition to his real estate license.

He was still working before he died.

“He felt like as long as you’re moving, you’re not dying,” Jeff Jones said. “He was one of those guys.”

Jon Jones Sr. grew up in a small Tennessee town outside of Chattanooga. He met his wife on a blind date more than 60 years ago, getting married in 1958 as a union between a country boy and a city girl.

Claudine worked a variety of jobs — a teller, a secretary, a grant writer — as the couple raised three kids.

“Until they retired, until dad finally got all of the rental properties paid off, they were always in debt,” Jon Jones Jr. said. “They were always scraping money.”

Following Claudine Jones’ stroke and subsequent falls, Jeff Jones said she had been discouraged about her condition. A social woman who played bridge every week, she needed her husband by her side to help her with things.

“He always did everything for her: getting her coffee, getting her cookies, helping her get up,” the younger Jones said. “Everything that she needed to do, he was always there.”

Six days before the wreck, the couple and Jeff Jones sat down to discuss what the elder Jones’ final affairs would be.

His ultimate choices: a headstone in his hometown of Apison, Tennessee with some ashes spread there, a memorial and a party to follow.

“He did not want anybody gloomy,” Jeff Jones said. “He wanted everybody to be happy. He wanted them to know that he had a great life and he was happy.”

The Jones brothers said their father instilled in them the ideas of empathy, hard work and doing what you love because “you’re going to do it for the rest of your life,” the younger Jones said.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a brain surgeon or a garbageman,” Jon Jones Jr. said. “It’s all the same. If you enjoy what you’re doing, then it’s great. … Don’t get tied up in fame or money or any of that stuff.”



