Man in karate uniform threatened to ‘cut down’ members of South Hall church, deputy says

Pinson entered the nondenominational church about 10 a.m. Feb. 22. Witnesses told law enforcement that he was demanding to see the senior pastor, Robertson said.

Robertson said Pinson was wearing a black karate gi, a karate outfit, and a bandana on his head. He was carrying a wooden sword, or Bokken, that was sharp on two ends.

Robertson read from the witnesses’ statements, testifying that one man told authorities that Pinson said he would “cut me down and kill me.”

“He grabbed his stick in a way I thought he was going to strike me,” Robertson said reading from the witnesses’ statements.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find Pinson screaming inside a room. Officers evacuated the church while trying to negotiate with Pinson.

After Pinson did not comply with the officers’ commands, Robertson said Pinson was tased twice.

The Sheriff’s Office said it was difficult to understand what Pinson was saying partially due to the echo inside the church.

Robertson told defense attorney Gene Parris that he did not have his body camera on him at the time of the incident, but the other officers did have their cameras on.

The Times filed an open records request for the body camera footage. The Sheriff’s Office declined to provide the footage citing the ongoing prosecution of the case.

Robertson said no one interviewed Pinson that day or since then.

“Did you ever figure out what the source of the problem was? What was the issue, do you know?” Magistrate Court Judge Elizabeth Reisman asked, to which Robertson did not have much of an answer other than telling the judge about what happened that day.

When asked by Reisman if the church members had any information to glean, Robertson said he was told that Pinson had been seen before wanting to talk to the senior pastor.

Parris asked the judge for one of the terroristic threats charges to be dropped, arguing that Pinson never threatened her.

“There was no testimony that he said anything to her besides coming in and asking to see the preacher,” Parris said.

Sachdeva argued that a terroristic threat does not have to be direct.

“He’s making threats to everybody in general that he was going to cut them down,” Sachdeva said.

Reisman moved all of the charges on to Superior Court.