Man impaled by bull near Hall/White border

Hall County authorities said a man was impaled by a bull after 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, near the Hall County/White County border.
Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the 8700 block of Skitts Mountain Road.
White County Fire/EMS and animal control officials were requested as well to assist with the call.
Authorities were able to secure the bull so that medical personnel could assist the man.
The man was transported to a hospital by Hall County Fire Rescue.
EMS Division Chief Christie Grice did not immediately respond to further questions on the case.