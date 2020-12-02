Man faces additional 76 charges in sexual exploitation case

More than a year after his original arrest, a Gainesville man was brought back to Hall County after investigators obtained warrants for 76 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to authorities.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, originally searched Aug. 15, 2019, at the home of Mark Jason Wood, 44.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Wood was charged with nine counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material and one count of sexual exploitation of children.
Booth said Wood was allegedly “in possession of a video depicting minor children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and acts,” and a further search that week found another nine videos.
Booth said Wednesday, Dec. 2, that investigators obtained warrants in June on 76 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, with 75 of those relating to Wood’s alleged possession of at least 75 images on his computer. The last charge concerns an “image of child sexual abuse material” allegedly on Wood’s phone, Booth said.
Wood was booked again into the Hall County Jail Tuesday, Dec. 1, after being transported from Texarkana, Texas.
He has qualified for a public defender and remained in the jail without bond Wednesday.
The case is still under investigation.