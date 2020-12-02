Man faces additional 76 charges in sexual exploitation case

More than a year after his original arrest, a Gainesville man was brought back to Hall County after investigators obtained warrants for 76 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to authorities.



The Hall County Sheriff’s Office, working with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force, originally searched Aug. 15, 2019, at the home of Mark Jason Wood, 44.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Wood was charged with nine counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material and one count of sexual exploitation of children.