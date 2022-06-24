Man drowns in Lake Lanier at Forsyth park

A man drowned in Lake Lanier Friday at Vanns Tavern Park in Forsyth County, Forsyth County Fire Department Div. Chief Jason Shivers said.
According to Shivers, the fire department was made aware of a drowning about noon. Officials began the operation in "rescue mode," when someone saw the man in the water and they were "hoping to make a rescue versus a recovery."
"Sadly, that wasn't the case," Shivers said.
A diver with the Forsyth County Fire Department was able to recover the man's body.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the Hall County Fire Department, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Natural Resources aided in the recovery.
DNR will formally investigate this case, and the story will be updated as more details become available.
This is the third drowning in a week on Lake Lanier.