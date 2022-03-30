By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Man dies in Gainesville house fire
A man was found dead at the scene of a fire before 7:30 a.m. March 30, 2022, in the 1500 block of Odell Street off Jesse Jewell Parkway. - photo by Hall County Fire Services

A man died early Wednesday in a fire at a home on Odell Street off Jesse Jewell Parkway, Hall County Fire Rescue officials said.

Firefighters were called about 7:30 a.m. to a home in flames in the 1500 block of Odell Street. The fire was quickly extinguished, said Christie Grice, a spokeswoman with Hall County Fire Rescue.

An investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office indicated the cause was electrical, Grice said. 

Once firefighters entered the home, they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death, Grice said. 

