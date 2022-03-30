Man dies in Gainesville house fire

A man died early Wednesday in a fire at a home on Odell Street off Jesse Jewell Parkway, Hall County Fire Rescue officials said.
Firefighters were called about 7:30 a.m. to a home in flames in the 1500 block of Odell Street. The fire was quickly extinguished, said Christie Grice, a spokeswoman with Hall County Fire Rescue.
An investigation by the Fire Marshal's Office indicated the cause was electrical, Grice said.
Once firefighters entered the home, they found the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death, Grice said.