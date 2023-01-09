Man in critical condition after shooting at Gainesville apartment complex

A man was in critical condition after he was shot outside an apartment complex in Gainesville, police said.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Monday near the 3000 building of Summit Place at Limestone, said Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police Department.
He did not have any further information.
A neighbor said she heard two or three loud bangs that sounded like gunshots.
“It definitely makes me a little bit more nervous,” Brianna Blackwell, 22, said. “I don't know if it's necessarily going to make me want to move out per se, but definitely more cautious about where I'm walking at night.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-534-5252.