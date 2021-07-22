Man convicted in Jack Hough slaying faces new murder charge from prison slaying

An East Point man sentenced to life in prison in May for a Gainesville murder has now been charged with murder in South Georgia, according to authorities.
The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday, July 22, that DeMarvin Bennett, 27, was charged with murder in the July 2 stabbing death of Augusta State Medical Prison inmate Ali Tanner.
Columbia County Coroner Vernon W. Collins previously told The Times Tanner was stabbed in the neck "with a sharp object and didn't make it to the infirmary in time, and bled out.” Bennett was named as a suspect.
Tanner had been sentenced to life without parole in 2015 in a Bibb County felony murder case, corrections officials said.
The Times has left multiple messages with the district attorney’s office in Augusta to get more information on the charges and the investigation, but those messages have not been returned.
Bennett was convicted April 30 of malice murder and other counts in the Feb. 7, 2019, shooting of Jack Hough at the CVS Pharmacy on Park Hill Drive and was sentenced to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.