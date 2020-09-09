Man charged with trafficking heroin, trying to run away while cuffed

A Sugar Hill man allegedly tried to run away in handcuffs from Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad agents after being arrested in a heroin trafficking case, according to authorities.



Whitney David Johnson, 31, was also charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and misdemeanor escape.

The narcotics squad found roughly 63 grams of heroin and a pound of marijuana in Johnson’s possession Sept. 2 in the 1200 block of Lanier Mill Circle in Oakwood, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said Harrison allegedly ran after being put in handcuffs and was apprehended a few feet away.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $12,000.

Johnson was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he is being with no bond.

Booth did not say how the investigation on Johnson began.

Defense attorney Alex McQueen did not respond to a request for comment.