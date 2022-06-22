Man charged with felony murder in overdose death has first court hearing

At Evans’ committal hearing Wednesday, June 22, investigator Glenn Ewing testified that detectives from the Gainesville Police Department reviewed Facebook messages that showed Evans planned to meet with Ogletree, 34, and sell him fentanyl on Feb. 12, hours before he overdosed and died.

Ewing said he arrived at the Circle K on Candler Road early morning Feb. 14. Ogletree was in his truck in the parking lot for more than 24 hours, Ewing said, and the autopsy showed that his death was caused by intoxication from fentanyl.

“The car actually sat and ran there so long it ran out of gas,” Ewing said.

“(Ogletree) said he hadn’t done anything in a long time, and he had been in rehab,” Ewing said, referring to the messages.

Evans told Ogletree that he should only take a small amount, Ewing said. Ewing learned from talking with Ogletree’s parents and a friend that Ogletree had previously been a heroin user, Ewing said.

About 20 minutes after messages indicating the two met up, Ogletree texted Evans, saying he “wanted more,” Ewing said, which was their last correspondence.

Victims who overdose on fentanyl often go into cardiac arrest, and the process doesn’t take long, Ewing said.

Jake Shapiro, Evans’ attorney, asked Magistrate Judge Andy Maddox to dismiss the felony murder charge.

Felony murder is charged in Georgia when a person is accused of killing someone while committing another felony.

Shapiro said the meet up between Evans and Ogletree at Candler and Baker roads was still unconfirmed. Even if the exchange occurred, it would not constitute a felony murder charge, Shapiro said, because the overdose occurred hours later.

Ewing testified that an officer reviewing the video of Ogletree in his car showed him alive with his car light on around 2 a.m. on Feb. 13, a few hours after the planned exchange between Evans and Ogletree.

“There is no evidence at all that any fentanyl that Evans possessed caused Ogletree’s death,” Shapiro said.

The prosecuting attorney, Robert Gardner, said case law showed that felony murder charges had been upheld in cases where the defendant gave drugs that caused the death of another person. There was no indication that Ogletree had contact with anyone other than Evans after their planned meet up, Gardner said.

Maddox determined there was probable cause for both charges to continue the case.

The next step in the case would be a grand jury indictment.

Ogletree had just gotten his truck two weeks before his death, his mother, Angie, said, and he started a job about a month before, doing steelwork at Hydro Extrusions in Gainesville. He had been to rehab before and had struggled with a heroin addiction.

“He had been an addict and was really struggling, but he had worked hard to get clean,” she said.

Evans was also arrested in April on a charge of possession of heroin and motor vehicle theft and was already in Hall County Jail during the Ogletree investigation.

Evans remains in jail without bond.