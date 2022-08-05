Man charged with killing woman whose remains were found in Flowery Branch

A Duluth man was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found six weeks ago in a wooded area of Flowery Branch, according to authorities.
Timothy James Krueger Sr., 49, was taken into custody Thursday, Aug. 4 on charges he killed Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19, of Atlanta.
Gomez’s body was found June 20 in the woods off Paradise Point Road. Her family was notified Monday, July 25.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators identified Krueger as a suspect.
“Hall County detectives believed that the incident most likely took place at Krueger’s home located in Duluth and contacted Gwinnett Police homicide detectives on August 3,” according to a Gwinnett County Police release.
After obtaining a warrant for concealing a death, Gwinnett’s homicide unit got search warrants for Krueger’s home.
“Ultimately Krueger provided a full confession,” according to the news release.