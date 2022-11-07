Man charged in child porn case was Free Chapel employee

A Gainesville man charged with having child pornography was a Free Chapel IT employee who has since been terminated by the church.

Jeffrey H. Shinn, 47, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, after authorities searched his home.

The Sheriff’s Office said Shinn shared pornographic videos on Aug. 29 and Sept. 19, using peer-to-peer software to download the videos.

Investigators also seized Shinn’s electronic devices, and more charges are possible after those devices are processed.

Shinn was charged with four felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Shinn was still listed in the Hall County Jail database as of 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, with a $17,300 bond.

No attorney information was available for him Monday with Magistrate Court officials.

Free Chapel Executive Pastor Tracy Page sent a statement to The Times that they were notified by Hall County authorities that Shinn, an IT employee, was arrested.

“We were told by law enforcement that the conduct occurred in his private residence, not at the workplace,” Page said in a statement. “We are fully cooperating with the authorities.”

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no evidence suggesting the children are from the local area, nor any evidence suggesting Shinn made the videos.

Page said Shinn was fired, though he did not say how long Shinn was employed with the church.

“We have zero tolerance concerning this sort of conduct and the church will continue to regularly background check all its employees,” Page said in the statement. “We are deeply saddened by this news, and we are praying for all involved.”

The Times sent follow-up questions to Page regarding the church’s cooperation in the investigation and Shinn’s duties in the megachurch, but that request was not immediately returned.