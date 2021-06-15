Man accused of stabbing another inmate in Hall jail





Jody Edward Summers, 53, was charged with aggravated assault, battery and inmate with possession of a weapon, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Summers was booked into the jail in September, and his other charges include an indicted drug trafficking case, according to the Sheriff’s Office jail database.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place Monday, June 14, at an inmate pod in the jail.

“(Summers) punched and stabbed the other individual in his face,” according to the Sheriff’s Office. “The victim was treated by jail medical staff and remained in the facility with non-life threatening injuries.”