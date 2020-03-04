Man accused of rape, aggravated assault

A Gainesville man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and placing his arm around her neck, cutting off her ability to breath, police said.



Manuel Ruiz, 42, was charged with rape and booked in to the Hall County Jail Feb. 29.

Gainesville Police said Ruiz and the woman were acquainted with one another before the incident.

According to the police bulletin, the rape was reported Feb. 29 and allegedly took place that day.

“An argument took place and shortly after, Ruiz wanted to have sex with the victim. The victim did not want to but she was afraid Ruiz would hurt her; therefore, Ruiz continued to force himself to have sexual intercourse with her,” Cpl. Jessica Van wrote in an email.

Van said there was a language barrier during the initial report, which required follow-up investigation.

According to the jail log, Ruiz was also charged with aggravated assault and 911 obstruction.

“During the rape, he allegedly placed his arm around her neck/throat, cutting off her ability to breath. He also physically prevented the victim from making a 911 telephone call,” Van wrote in an email.

Defense attorney Andy Maddox declined to comment.