Man accused of pointing gun at deputy during struggle

A Manchester man was accused of pointing a handgun at a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy while the officer was struggling to detain him, according to authorities.
William Lawrence Schmidt, 43, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said deputies responded to a call Oct. 20 in the 4000 block of Country Lane in eastern Hall County.
A woman had called law enforcement about Schmidt refusing to leave, Booth said.
Schmidt allegedly pushed his way inside the house as the deputy arrived, Booth said.
“The deputy observed Schmidt jumping on top of a female victim, 16, inside the doorway and heard screaming,” Booth wrote in a news release. “The deputy pursued Schmidt into the home, but Schmidt escaped through another entrance and into a neighbor's yard.”
The deputy took the man to the ground after telling him multiple times to stop running. During the struggle, Schmidt allegedly pointed a handgun at the deputy, Booth said.
The deputy was able to get the pistol and toss it out of reach, and more deputies arrived to help with the arrest, Booth said.
No one was injured during the incident.
Schmidt was also charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act, criminal trespass and obstruction.
Booth did not say why Schmidt was in Hall County or what his relationship was to the other people involved.
No attorney information was available Friday, Oct. 23, with Magistrate Court officials.