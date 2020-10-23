Man accused of pointing gun at deputy during struggle

A Manchester man was accused of pointing a handgun at a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy while the officer was struggling to detain him, according to authorities.



William Lawrence Schmidt, 43, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said deputies responded to a call Oct. 20 in the 4000 block of Country Lane in eastern Hall County.

A woman had called law enforcement about Schmidt refusing to leave, Booth said.

Schmidt allegedly pushed his way inside the house as the deputy arrived, Booth said.