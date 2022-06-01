Man accused of taking ex’s Mercedes, running over her dog and killing it

A Buford man was accused of taking his ex’s Mercedes then running over her dog and killing it, according to authorities.
Ricardo Juni Richardson, 32, was charged with aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, criminal trespass, cruelty to animals and theft by taking among other charges.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said deputies were called about 9 p.m. May 25 to a Friendship Farm Drive residence regarding a domestic dispute.
According to the warrants, Richardson had a bond condition from a previous case that restricted him from any contact with a woman who was at the home.
Williams did not specify what Richardson’s relationship to the woman was, but the warrants said the two have a child.
The Sheriff's Office said the department does not know what the argument was about.
Williams said Richardson got into the victim’s 2009 Mercedes C300 and tried to drive away, but the woman was standing behind the car to stop him from leaving.
“In the process, Richardson ran over the victim’s dog and killed it,” Williams wrote in an email.
Williams said the woman was not injured. The warrant said Richardson “repeatedly and knowingly” backed into her.
Richardson abandoned the car a short distance away from the house and left with the car keys, Williams said.
Richardson was arrested at his job May 26 and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
Richardson qualified for a public defender, but the public defender’s office said one had not been assigned to him as of Wednesday, June 1.