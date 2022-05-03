Man accused of taking laptops at gunpoint from Gainesville Best Buy

An Elberton man was accused of pointing a gun Saturday, April 30, at Best Buy employees and running out of the store with two MacBooks, police said.
Gainesville Police said KeShani Colbourne, 20, was acting as if he were about to purchase the laptops when he pulled a gun around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dawsonville Highway store.
The employees saw the suspect running behind the business towards the wood line, police reported.
A K9 tracking dog led officers to the fence line behind the Home Depot, where they found clothes, the laptops and a handgun, police said.
Moments later, someone called 911 about a suspicious person running behind houses near Nix Drive, a street in the area behind the Best Buy.
Gainesville Police said officers encountered Colbourne hiding in the woods and told him to come out, which he refused.
Officers then went into the woods and arrested Colbourne.
He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and obstruction. Colbourne has no bond on the armed robbery charge.
No attorney information was available for Colbourne Tuesday, May 3, with Magistrate Court officials.