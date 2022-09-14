Man accused of killing his mother in Forsyth arrested in Gainesville

A Loganville man accused of killing his mother in Forsyth County was arrested in Gainesville on Sunday.
According to a Forsyth County Sheriff's Office news release and information from the Forsyth County Jail, Christopher Pino, 39, was arrested on Sunday, Sept. 11, and is charged with killing his mother, Tresa Slate, 62.
According to the release, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, when an elderly man could not wake up Slate at her home on Frank Boyd Road. The responding deputies determined Slate was dead and "there was a potential of foul play.”
“Major Crimes detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and in consultation with the medical examiner, determined the manner of death was homicide,” the release said. “The investigation revealed that Ms. Slate’s son, 39-year-old Christopher Pino was identified as the suspect in her death.”
Pino was found in Gainesville on Sunday and arrested without incident.
He is being held at the jail on no bond and had an active warrant for theft out of Virginia at the time of his arrest.