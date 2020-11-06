Man accused in fatal crash had just been paroled

A Gainesville man accused of first-degree vehicular homicide in an Oct. 4 wreck that killed his 17-year-old passenger was paroled roughly a month before the crash, according to court documents.



Shannon Dwight Beauford, 25, who is also accused of DUI of drugs and second-degree child cruelty in the crash that killed Madison Gray, was paroled Aug. 28, according to his parole certificate filed in Hall County Superior Court.

Beauford had been serving time for second-degree arson and various other charges.

Beauford was charged in two separate cases in 2018, one concerning possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine in January, the second charging Beauford with second-degree arson, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and reckless conduct in the burning of a Buford church van.

Gwinnett County Police said a van from Salt and Light Presbyterian church on South Lee Street in Buford was found in Hall County with heavy fire damage in February 2018.