Man accused in fatal crash had just been paroled

A Gainesville man accused of first-degree vehicular homicide in an Oct. 4 wreck that killed his 17-year-old passenger was paroled roughly a month before the crash, according to court documents.
Shannon Dwight Beauford, 25, who is also accused of DUI of drugs and second-degree child cruelty in the crash that killed Madison Gray, was paroled Aug. 28, according to his parole certificate filed in Hall County Superior Court.
Beauford had been serving time for second-degree arson and various other charges.
Beauford was charged in two separate cases in 2018, one concerning possession of less than 2 grams of methamphetamine in January, the second charging Beauford with second-degree arson, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and reckless conduct in the burning of a Buford church van.
Gwinnett County Police said a van from Salt and Light Presbyterian church on South Lee Street in Buford was found in Hall County with heavy fire damage in February 2018.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth confirmed Beauford was booked in Hall County on the charges related to the Gwinnett County case information.
Beauford pleaded guilty in both cases Dec. 18, 2018. He was given a 10-year sentence on the arson case, with the first five years to be served in confinement. He was given credit for time served since Jan. 31, 2018. The rest of the sentence could be served on probation, according to court documents.
Beauford was also given a five-year sentence to serve behind bars on the methamphetamine possession case.
Booth said Beauford was driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 4 near the 3700 block of White Sulphur Road with Gray as his passenger.
Booth said Beauford failed to maintain his lane, and the car went off the road and rolled. The car struck a culvert and an embankment, Booth said. Gray was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she died.
“He’s not a bad person,” Beauford’s grandmother Jeanette Parks said when contacted by The Times Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Parks said her grandson had been trying to find a job, but she had only seen him sparingly.
“Since he got locked up, I haven’t talked to him but a couple of times, so I don’t really know what happened,” Parks said.