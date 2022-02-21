Lula woman sentenced to life for molesting girl, 6, after ex-boyfriend pleads guilty in case

Two days after her ex-boyfriend pleaded guilty to raping a 6-year-old girl, Kristen Day was sentenced to life in prison for helping him commit the sexual assault.

Day, 30, of Lula, pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 17, before Superior Court Judge Jason Deal. Her on-and-off boyfriend, Matthew James Felmey, 32, pleaded guilty Feb. 15 to 20 counts against him.