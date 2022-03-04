Lula man sentenced for molesting two young girls

A Lula man will spend at least 30 years in prison after being convicted Wednesday of molesting two young girls.



Randall Stephen Landers, 58, was convicted March 2 on two counts of aggravated sodomy and six counts of child molestation.

Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin sentenced Landers to life in prison plus 114 years in prison plus six years of probation. That sentence means that Landers could be eligible for parole after 30 years, according to defense attorney Chris van Rossem.

“He’s got to serve at least 30 years on (the aggravated sodomy) count, and it gets a little murky what would happen once he becomes parole eligible on the aggravated sodomy,” van Rossem said.

Landers was arrested in May 2018 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, when authorities said he was accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl.