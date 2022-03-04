Lula man sentenced for molesting two young girls

A Lula man will spend at least 30 years in prison after being convicted Wednesday of molesting two young girls.
Randall Stephen Landers, 58, was convicted March 2 on two counts of aggravated sodomy and six counts of child molestation.
Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin sentenced Landers to life in prison plus 114 years in prison plus six years of probation. That sentence means that Landers could be eligible for parole after 30 years, according to defense attorney Chris van Rossem.
“He’s got to serve at least 30 years on (the aggravated sodomy) count, and it gets a little murky what would happen once he becomes parole eligible on the aggravated sodomy,” van Rossem said.
Landers was arrested in May 2018 by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, when authorities said he was accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl.
The Sheriff’s Office said the abuse was reported by the girl’s father and that Landers was acquainted with the family. The indictment said the molestation happened in December 2017.
It was unclear when law enforcement learned of the second victim.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson did not return a request for comment Friday, March 4.
Van Rossem said there were close to five hours of deliberation after three days of evidence and closing arguments. One of the main contentions by the defense was that Landers “had not been back over to the residence where these things were alleged to have occurred since 2016,” van Rossem said.
“(The prosecutors) don’t have to prove something occurred on a specific date, at least not in a case like this,” van Rossem said. “They just get to prove it anytime within the statute of limitations.”
Landers was also originally charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children for allegedly having images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Van Rossem said those charges were dropped by the prosecution due to a “search warrant issue.”
“That was actually litigated in the Court of Appeals, and the Court of Appeals agreed with us that the search warrant was essentially insufficient,” van Rossem said.