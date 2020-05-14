Lula man charged with rape, child molestation

A Lula man now in the White County Detention Center has arrest warrants in Hall County for alleged sexual abuse involving two girls, according to authorities.



Matthew James Felmey, 30, was booked May 6 in to the White County Detention Center and is being held on charged of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and other charges.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the case started April 9 with a referral from the Hall County Division of Family and Children Services. The DFCS referral was actually in the Cleveland Police jurisdiction, so the two agencies worked together on a joint investigation.

Felmey was arrested May 5 by Hall County deputies, and investigators obtained a search warrant for his cellphone. Felmey was then turned over to the White County Detention Center the next day.

“During the ongoing investigation, Hall County detectives learned of the two victims in Hall County and located video on Felmey’s phone of the May 2020 crimes,” Booth wrote in a news release.

Booth said Felmey was accused of rape, child molestation, aggravated sodomy and aggravated sexual battery involving a girl sometime between May 3-4 at his residence in Lula.

Hall County investigators also got a warrant for a second charge of aggravated sexual battery involving a second girl. Booth said that incident allegedly happened in early 2013.

Investigators obtained the Hall County warrants for Felmey’s arrest on Tuesday, May 12.

Booth said additional charges are anticipated.

“Anyone with information on other potential victims is asked to contact Investigator Alford at (770) 533-7690,” Booth wrote in an email.

The Times sent an inquiry to the Cleveland Police Department regarding its side of the investigation but did not receive a response.

Attorney information for the Hall County charges was unavailable Thursday, May 14.