Lockdown lifted at Mount Vernon Elementary

Mount Vernon Elementary School entered a lockdown around 2:25 p.m. Monday after a woman in the car rider line got out of her car and started running frantically toward the woods, school officials said.
All students and staff are safe, officials said. The lockdown was lifted around 2:50 p.m. and students were dismissed.
Law enforcement was at the campus in North Hall County and searching for the woman.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Greg Cochran said there was no reason to believe there was any threat to the public.