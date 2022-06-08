LLDM leader gets 16 years for abuse. Church has proposed large development in Flowery Branch

Prosecutors say he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. García had faced trial Monday on 19 counts that included child rape allegations.

Judge Ronald Coen called García a sexual predator.

“It never ceases to amaze me what people do in the name of religion and how many lives are ruined in the guise of a supreme being," Coen said.

Coen denied requests by the victims to impose a stiffer sentence, saying his hands were tied by the plea agreement.



