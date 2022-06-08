LLDM leader gets 16 years for abuse. Church has proposed large development in Flowery Branch

The leader of La Luz del Mundo church, which has proposed a large multiuse development in Flowery Branch, has been sentenced to 16 years and eight months in a California prison for sexually abusing
three girls.
Naasón Joaquín García was sentenced Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court after pleading guilty to three felonies on the eve of a long-awaited trial.
García, who is considered the “apostle” of Jesus Christ by his 5 million worldwide followers, had vigorously fought the charges until he abruptly pleaded guilty last week.
The church has proposed building a 272-acre complex off Hog Mountain Road in Flowery Branch. The project calls for a hotel, retail, and multifamily and single-family homes. It also proposes a school site, fellowship hall, administrative offices and cultural center/park.
No application has been filed on the project, said Flowery Branch city planner Rich Atkinson.
Prosecutors say he used his spiritual influence to have sex with several female followers. García had faced trial Monday on 19 counts that included child rape allegations.
Judge Ronald Coen called García a sexual predator.
“It never ceases to amaze me what people do in the name of religion and how many lives are ruined in the guise of a supreme being," Coen said.
Coen denied requests by the victims to impose a stiffer sentence, saying his hands were tied by the plea agreement.