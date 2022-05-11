Lawrenceville man sentenced in child molestation case

A Lawrenceville man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted Tuesday, May 10, of molesting a 10-year-old girl in Hall County, according to court documents.
Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh said the jury convicted Anthony Lildrey Williams, 32, on multiple child molestation counts after roughly 30 minutes of deliberation.
Williams was accused of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation from Oct. 5, 2019, involving a 10-year-old girl. Darragh said the two did not previously know one another. The prosecutor said the girl was friends with another girl who lived in the house where Williams was staying.
Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller imposed a 35-year prison sentence to be followed by life on probation.
Williams will also face the special sex offender conditions on probation.
“The state is grateful to the jury for holding this predator accountable for his actions through their verdict, and to the judge for the significant sentence appropriately imposed,” Darragh said in a statement.