Thousands of pieces of stolen mail recovered

Law enforcement has recovered thousands of pieces of mail from five North Georgia counties including Hall, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office.



The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office has not released how it started on this mail theft investigation but has said the mail comes from Hall, Union, White, Habersham and Lumpkin Counties.

“Just in Lumpkin we had just over 160 victims that have addresses in Lumpkin County,” Lt. Alan Roach wrote in an email.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office was picking up the mail case Friday, Aug. 28, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in an email. Booth did not know how many Hall County victims or how many pieces of mail were affected.

Gainesville Police Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said they have not received any complaints concerning mail theft.

Roach said the mail has been divided up by county and sent to the respective investigators in these counties. He also said investigators will be reaching out to victims.