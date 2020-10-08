Law enforcement on distracted driving crackdown this week

Drivers of Hall County roads beware: Law enforcement agencies are in the middle of a crackdown on distracted driving through Sunday.



The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said local law enforcement and Georgia State Patrol will be working to curb distracted driving from Monday, Oct. 5 through Sunday, Oct. 11.

“We’ve notified all local sheriff’s offices and police departments that this week is an enforcement week,” said Governor’s Office of Highway Safety communications director Robert Hydrick.

Hydrick said they are also asking law enforcement to report the number of stops they make concerning distracted driving, speeding and other violations involving seatbelts or the Georgia hands-free law.

“The hands-free law is saving lives on Georgia roads, and we can save even more lives with everyone putting down their phone when they are behind the wheel,” Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Director Allen Poole said in a news release. “As more people return to the road, it is important that all drivers are obeying the speed limit, wearing seat belts, driving sober and always driving alert.”

In the past, April has typically served as distracted driving month. It was delayed to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal this week is not to write a lot of citations but to remind the public of the importance of paying attention when you’re driving,” Hydrick said. “Obviously with distracted driving, the No. 1 thing is phones but a distraction is anything that takes your focus away from the wheel.”