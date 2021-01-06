Law enforcement chaplain Darryl Dale remembered for helping people during their darkest days

When officers faced their darkest days, they could always talk to Darryl Dale, the humble and warm chaplain who truly became a part of the department he served.



“He really did see it as a ministry and an opportunity for him to reach people who were hurting and going through some very traumatic times,” said Craig Dale, Dale’s son and senior pastor at Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford.

Dale, a volunteer chaplain for agencies including Gainesville Police, died Monday, Jan. 4. He was 81.