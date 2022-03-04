Latest homeless numbers in Gainesville likely to jump sixfold

“I promise you the number is in excess of 400 and change,” Fisher said. “We just couldn’t verify all of them in the period of time we had to work with.”

The numbers were also likely depressed due to the heavy rain that week, which causes those who are homeless to hunker down against the elements.

The Times asked Fisher what he felt were the big issues leading to the jump in the homeless community in Gainesville from 2019 to 2022.

“I’m not going to try to oversimplify this,” Fisher said. “There are a multitude of reasons, but the lack of affordable housing certainly is going to be one of the features.”

Another reason, Fisher said, is the lack of available resources. The Way day center run by the Rev. Jerry Deyton closed in July, and Set Free Ministry closed at the end of September.

Good News at Noon, which has long operated as a homeless shelter in Gainesville, took over Set Free’s lease and opened up 12 beds for women, half of which are occupied.

“There’s just less and less places for people that don’t have significant means to find a place to stay,” Fisher said.

Good News at Noon Director Ken Gossage said they have 20 beds at the men’s shelter, and 18 men were staying there on Wednesday, March 2.

Gossage said they hope to move into their new facility on Pearl Nix Parkway and Dorsey Street by the summer, though the project is not going as quickly as he had hoped.

Gossage said Wednesday they were waiting for the concrete to be poured.

“Every time it rains, they postpone it for a couple more days,” Gossage said.

The new shelter would nearly double their capacity, giving them 40 beds for men and 20 beds for women inside a 12,000-square-foot facility.

My Sister’s Place Executive Director Jennifer Bero said they have a maximum capacity of 18 beds. Currently, they have 13 beds set up that were all occupied as of Wednesday.

“As of right now, all of our beds are full, but if we needed to add an additional five (beds) we could,” Bero said.

The Times reached out to the Salvation Army for its number of beds and occupancy, but those requests were not returned as of press time Thursday, March 3.

“The community needs to understand that we’ve got to work together to find solutions,” Fisher said. “It’s not going to be just up to the faith-based community and the nonprofits that are out there busting their butts every day.”

Fisher said he has been working with the United Way to establish a new centralized location for homeless people to get their vital documents.

Fisher said they struggle with ID issues due to their transitory lifestyle.

“That’s one of the limiting (factors) for people to get resources and to get work or even get medical help in some situations,” he said.

Jeff Jeannotte, standing by the Clean Start truck Thursday, said he has been on the streets for roughly 13 months but spent part of that time behind bars.

Jeannotte said he believes legalizing drugs may stop the cycle of prison to homelessness and that every city needs to have its own program for “rehabilitation and getting back into an apartment (and) getting into a job.”

“Is everybody going to get their s— together and do it? No, but that’s society, man,” Jeannotte said. “They don’t do that anyways. But you could better it if you had those options open to people. People won’t feel so hopeless.”