Last grand jury of 2020 canceled as court officials consult with public health on future of trials

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh and his office have roughly 250 cases waiting to go to the grand jury that will have to wait until 2021.



The last grand jury of 2020 was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, but was canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, court administrator Jason Stephenson said.

"District 2 Public Health and Dr. (Zachary) Taylor there have just said that the numbers are rising dramatically and there's no reason to expect that trend to reverse after the holidays,” Stephenson said.