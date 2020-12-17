Last grand jury of 2020 canceled as court officials consult with public health on future of trials

Northeastern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lee Darragh and his office have roughly 250 cases waiting to go to the grand jury that will have to wait until 2021.
The last grand jury of 2020 was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 16, but was canceled due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, court administrator Jason Stephenson said.
"District 2 Public Health and Dr. (Zachary) Taylor there have just said that the numbers are rising dramatically and there's no reason to expect that trend to reverse after the holidays,” Stephenson said.
Northeast Georgia Health System reported Wednesday there were 262 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients being treated across its facilities with another 37 patients awaiting test results. NGHS’ record was set Monday, Dec. 14, when there were 265 patients.
District 2 Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer said his office has met with the court system’s personnel to provide guidance on personal protective equipment, social distancing and monitoring individuals for symptoms.
“Ultimately, the court system has the authority to decide if and when to resume their court activities,” Palmer wrote in an email.
Darragh said they were able to get 147 cases heard by the grand jury this term since ceasing the sessions in March.
"We are certainly cooperative with the judges' efforts to keep everyone safe during this time of the pandemic and don't have any objection,” he said. “We do look forward to grand jury and jury trials being able to start again once it is deemed more safe."
The Hall County court has already canceled Superior Court trials set for Jan. 4 and Jan. 11, and State Court trials set for Jan. 25 were delayed to April 12.
Stephenson said they will likely make a decision next week on the last two January trial weeks.
"If the numbers are what we expect them to be, those last two weeks will end up being canceled," Stephenson said.
The grand jury has been meeting weekly to catch up on a backlog of cases.