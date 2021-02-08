Laptop reported missing from U.S. Chemical Safety Board employee’s vehicle

An employee of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, which was called out to investigate the Jan. 28 Foundation Food Group nitrogen leak, reported his laptop missing from his car, police said.



The board’s investigators arrived in Gainesville Jan. 28 after the leak. Six people died and 12 people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said the case was considered a “possible entering auto” that happened on Jan. 29.

Van said the board employee “reported his laptop missing from his vehicle that was parked” on Browns Bridge Road. The corporal said no forced entry was reported.

Van said the case is under active investigation.

The Times emailed two members of the board seeking comment, but those emails were not returned.



