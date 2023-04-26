Kindergartner OK after being hit by back of Hall bus

A kindergartner was hit by the back of a Hall County Schools bus while running to catch it, according to school officials.
The girl was OK after being evaluated by EMTs.
The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the intersection of Dogwood and Williams streets in Gainesville.
Hall County Schools spokesman Stan Lewis said roughly 30 Lyman Hall students were on the bus when the incident happened, but none of the children on the bus were injured.
Lewis said the girl missed her stop, and her parent followed the bus by car.
“Once at the next stop, the student exited the car, ran to catch the bus and was struck by the rear of the bus as it was turning to go to the next stop,” Lewis said.
The bus driver was unaware of the collision but returned to the scene when notified.
The bus driver was not cited by Georgia State Patrol, Lewis said.
The Times has reached out to state patrol for more information.
Lewis said the girl was released to her parent.
Another bus came to transport the Lyman Hall students to school.