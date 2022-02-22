Kentucky man charged in Hall with aggravated sexual battery involving 2 young girls

A Kentucky man was brought back to Hall County last week after allegedly sexually abusing two young girls, according to authorities.
Ronnie Eugene Ring, 61, was charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery. Ring was arrested Thursday, Feb. 17, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and brought back to Hall County to face the charges.
Warrants show the alleged sexual abuse happened in 2017, when the girls were 8 and 9 years old, and again in 2020, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said Ring lived out of state but would “visit with the family of the victims when he was in Georgia.”
Ring was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.
Magistrate Court officials did not have any attorney information for Ring Monday, Feb. 21.