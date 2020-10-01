K9s practice laying down the law on Lake Lanier

Out on a small island toward the southern end of Lake Lanier, a “suspect” in American flag shorts swam ashore after eluding officers on a chase.



Warden, a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois, was about to lay down the law.

Gwinnett County Police hosted a training session Wednesday, Sept. 30, on the south end of the lake near Buford Dam Park.

Officer Aaron Carlyle said the annual training is to help dogs and their handlers prepare for a potential search that involves getting into the water. Law enforcement from Snellville, Duluth and Athens-Clarke County were in attendance.

“We’d rather train this and never have to use it but know that the dogs are capable of doing this,” Carlyle said.

Though they have not had a similar call to the training done Wednesday, Carlyle said they are available to help out Hall and Forsyth counties’ law enforcement should the need arise. Only a small percentage of Lake Lanier is considered inside Gwinnett County.