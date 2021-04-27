Jury selected in Jack Hough slaying trial

A jury has been selected to hear evidence in the February 2019 fatal shooting of businessman Jack Hough outside of a Gainesville pharmacy.
DeMarvin Bennett, of East Point, was indicted that month by a Hall County grand jury on charges including malice murder, criminal attempt to commit robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a person 65 years of age or older in the Feb. 7, 2019, shooting of Hough at the CVS on Park Hill Drive.
Bennett appeared in court Monday, April 26, along with defense attorneys Matt Leipold and Larry Duttweiler. Leipold and Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson polled the prospective jurors.
Beyond some of the more boilerplate jury selection questions, jurors were asked about their familiarity with firearms and the concept of fighting back if threatened.
The jurors were instructed by Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin to return at 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Bennett has been charged with numerous crimes since being housed at the Hall County jail, including being accused of attempting to throw an officer off a balcony.
Police increased their presence in the Park Hill area in the wake of that crime and others in the area.