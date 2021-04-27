Jury selected in Jack Hough slaying trial

DeMarvin Bennett, of East Point, was indicted that month by a Hall County grand jury on charges including malice murder, criminal attempt to commit robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a person 65 years of age or older in the Feb. 7, 2019, shooting of Hough at the CVS on Park Hill Drive.



Bennett appeared in court Monday, April 26, along with defense attorneys Matt Leipold and Larry Duttweiler. Leipold and Assistant District Attorney Kelley Robertson polled the prospective jurors.