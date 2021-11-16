Jury hears police interview of defendant in Gainesville murder trial

Christopher Vargas-Zayas repeatedly told detectives during questioning that the shooting of his girlfriend was an accident.

He then asked if Carly Andrews, his girlfriend of two years, was still alive.

“She didn’t make it,” Gainesville Police investigator Stephen Johnson said.

The exchange was captured as part of a police interview shown during Vargas-Zayas’ murder trial in Hall County Superior Court Judge Clint Bearden’s court Monday, Nov. 15.

Vargas-Zayas faces a charge of malice murder among other counts in Andrews’ death Sept. 6, 2018.

During opening statements Monday, prosecutors said Vargas-Zayas offered multiple versions of what happened to Andrews, 26, in their Gainesville apartment that afternoon about 2 p.m. His lawyer, David West, said Vargas-Zayas has been consistent in saying it was accidental while cleaning his gun.

During the police interview after the shooting, Johnson tells Vargas-Zayas that they have completed the gunshot residue test on Andrews and that she could not have fired that gun. In reality, that test requires a swabbing kit that is sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for analysis.

“Now I’m going to give you the opportunity to tell me what happened, OK?” Johnson said to Vargas-Zayas. “If it’s an accident, it’s an accident, and that’s fine. But we need to know the truth of what happened today.”