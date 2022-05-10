Jury hears from Gainesville shooting victim, says she loves him ‘with all my heart’

Nine months after being shot inches from her heart, a Gainesville woman testified that she did not want to see anything bad happen to her boyfriend.

“I love him with all my heart,” said Kristina Rosenberg, adding that this feeling hasn't changed.

Clinton Andrew Smith, 30, of Gainesville, was in court Monday, May 9, for trial on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.

Rosenberg took the stand Monday afternoon to describe the Aug. 9, 2021, shooting, which happened after her daughter’s birthday party.

Rosenberg showed the court where she was shot, pointing to the left side of her chest around the middle of her ribs.