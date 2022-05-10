Jury hears from Gainesville shooting victim, says she loves him ‘with all my heart’

Nine months after being shot inches from her heart, a Gainesville woman testified that she did not want to see anything bad happen to her boyfriend.
“I love him with all my heart,” said Kristina Rosenberg, adding that this feeling hasn't changed.
Clinton Andrew Smith, 30, of Gainesville, was in court Monday, May 9, for trial on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated assault.
Rosenberg took the stand Monday afternoon to describe the Aug. 9, 2021, shooting, which happened after her daughter’s birthday party.
Rosenberg showed the court where she was shot, pointing to the left side of her chest around the middle of her ribs.
After the party, she said she returned to their Cool Springs Road home, and Smith arrived minutes later.
Rosenberg said Smith came onto the porch with a gun in his hand, and she moved the gun out of the way. The Sheriff’s Office previously told The Times the gun was originally pointed at the level of Rosenberg’s head before she was shot in the chest.
“I think me pulling it down made his hand hit the trigger,” Rosenberg said, adding that Smith "always has a gun."
Rosenberg noted the considerable size distance between the two, as she is 5 feet tall and he is 6 feet, 4 inches tall.
The jury heard roughly two minutes of the 911 call, where Rosenberg is heard saying she couldn’t breathe and thought she was going to die.
Smith drove Rosenberg to a fire station because the ambulance wasn’t getting there fast enough, she said.
More than once, Rosenberg said she did not want to be on the stand and did not enjoy talking to law enforcement or the district attorney’s office.
On cross-examination, the woman told defense attorney Rob McNeill that the two argued but never fought, adding that Smith had never laid a hand on her.
“If he intended to shoot me, he wouldn’t have called 911 and he wouldn’t (have taken) me to the fire station to get help,” Rosenberg said.
Superior Court Judge Jason Deal asked for the jury to return at 9 a.m. Tuesday.