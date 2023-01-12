Jury enters deliberations in 2020 crash that killed 17-year-old

The jury entered deliberations Wednesday, Jan. 11, in a Gainesville man’s trial from a 2020 crash that killed a 17-year-old Gainesville girl. After roughly two and a half hours, the jury had not reached a verdict and was told to return Thursday morning.



Shannon Beauford, 28, was indicted on two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and one count of second-degree child cruelty in the Oct. 4, 2020, crash that killed Madison Gray.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John Morgan testified Tuesday, Jan. 10, that Beauford was going twice the legal speed limit — 75-80 mph in a 35 mph zone — when the Toyota Corolla crashed around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 4, 2020, on White Sulphur Road.

Assistant District Attorney Hannah Hensley said Gray’s last words were: “I feel like I’m dying.”

Hensley said the defense was trying to distract the jury’s attention away from the evidence.

Defense attorney Janet Smith-Taylor and co-counsel Karen Pass continually brought up items in the investigation that they felt were not fully vetted, such as interviewing the car’s owner or following up on a wallet with another man’s ID found in the car.

The defense also repeatedly asked during the trial about Gray’s grandfather, who worked in the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Hensley said in her closing statement that law enforcement contacted Gray’s grandfather when they learned they were related to get the number for Gray’s father.

Smith-Taylor questioned why Gray would choose to sit in the back seat. She argued to the jury that the evidence was mostly circumstantial and could not place Beauford behind the wheel.

The crash data pulled from the car showed that there was nobody in the front passenger seat, Hensley said Tuesday.

“(Madison) had a learner’s permit, and she knew she was going to get in trouble for this,” Smith-Taylor posited as a possible theory.

“How did Shannon Beauford’s blood get on the steering wheel of the car?” Hensley said following Smith-Taylor’s closing statement. “That wasn’t mentioned by her. But she wants to claim that we have no evidence.”

Hensley said she found it “very disrespectful” about the suggestion that Madison was the driver and that “she had something to hide.”

“No, you cannot dispute what the evidence shows,” Hensley said. “The evidence shows she’s in the backseat of that car. EMS puts her there. Her injuries put her there. All of the evidence puts her in the back of that car.”

A juror was taken to a hospital in the middle of the defense’s closing arguments.

Court administrator Jason Stephenson said the person had a medical episode.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve never had that happen before in the middle of a trial,” Judge Jason Deal said.



