Jury convicts Hall County man in 15 minutes of molesting 9-year-old

A jury convicted a Hall County man of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation after 15 minutes of deliberation, according to court officials.
Charles Daniel Gee, 30, was found guilty after 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Superior Court Judge Jason Deal sentenced Gee to a life sentence with 28 years to serve in prison.
The jury was also allowed to consider a lesser offense of sexual battery.
The remainder of the sentence may be served on probation.
Gee was accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in August 2020 at a Gainesville residence.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Gee knew the girl prior to the incident.
Deputies learned of the allegations in December 2020, when one of the girl’s adult family members reported it following the girl’s disclosure, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant District Attorneys Laura Lukert and Alicia Gassett prosecuted the case.