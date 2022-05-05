Jury awards $22 million to Braselton widow of orthodontist killed on motocross track

A jury has awarded $22 million in damages to the widow of a Braselton orthodontist killed when a tree fell on him while he was riding at a motocross track in 2019 in Union Point, according to court documents.

The Greene County jury decided that Mike McCommons, owner of Durhamtown Off Road Park, was negligent when he was moving an excavator on Sept. 28 and struck a 62-foot dead tree, causing the tree to fall on the track and kill Dr. Adam White.