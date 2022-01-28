Judge Fuller retiring after nearly 30 years on the bench

Hall County Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller will not seek reelection after nearly 30 years on the bench.

Fuller, 67, told court officials about his decision in a letter obtained by The Times and confirmed it to the paper in an interview Friday, Jan. 28.

His last day will be Dec. 31. Since it is the last year of Fuller’s term, a nonpartisan election will decide who succeeds Fuller on the bench. Chief Juvenile Court Judge Lindsay Burton announced Friday, Jan. 28, that she plans to run for the opening Superior Court bench.