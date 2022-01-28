Judge Fuller retiring after nearly 30 years on the bench

Hall County Superior Court Judge C. Andrew Fuller will not seek reelection after nearly 30 years on the bench.
Fuller, 67, told court officials about his decision in a letter obtained by The Times and confirmed it to the paper in an interview Friday, Jan. 28.
His last day will be Dec. 31. Since it is the last year of Fuller’s term, a nonpartisan election will decide who succeeds Fuller on the bench. Chief Juvenile Court Judge Lindsay Burton announced Friday, Jan. 28, that she plans to run for the opening Superior Court bench.
In the Thursday, Jan. 27 letter to court officials, Fuller said it “struck me today” to make a formal announcement on his future with the justice system “that serves the citizens of Hall and Dawson counties so well.”
“Although the years have flown by, I have enjoyed immensely working with each of you during what has been a rewarding career,” Fuller wrote.
“I have four grandchildren that I would like to spend more time with before they get too old,” Fuller told The Times. “Then, I would just like to do a variety of other activities (and) hobbies that you really don’t have an opportunity to pursue anytime you’re working full-time in any job.”
Those hobbies include golf, hiking and traveling.
Fuller, a Gainesville native, has served on the Superior Court bench for Hall and Dawson counties since July 1993. Before becoming a judge, he was the Northeastern Judicial Circuit’s district attorney.
Fuller presided over the Re-entry Accountability Court Transition program, which provides non-violent offenders with substance abuse treatment and vocational training.