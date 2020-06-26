Judge denies change of venue in Deputy Dixon slaying case

Superior Court Judge Jason Deal denied the motion to change the trial venue for four men charged with murder in the death of Hall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon.



London Clements, Hector Garcia-Solis, Brayan Omar Cruz and Eric Edgardo Velazquez have all pleaded not guilty.

Deal said the defense had not met the burden of proof to “show that the setting of this trial is inherently prejudicial.”

“Nothing in this order prevents the court from inquiring if there is actual prejudice to a degree that renders a fair trial impossible at the time a jury is selected,” according to the order signed June 22.