Jentezen Franklin’s Free Chapel in Gainesville settles lawsuit over Holocaust survivor charity

Jentezen Franklin’s Free Chapel in Gainesville and a Texas religious nonprofit have reached a settlement in their lawsuit over donations to a charity for Holocaust survivors.
Churches United With Israel, a religious nonprofit, and its founder Michael Evans filed a federal civil suit against Franklin, who is the head of Free Chapel Worship Center, in July 2020 in the Northern District of Georgia. Franklin also served as an evangelical adviser to former President Donald Trump.
In 2017, Evans’ nonprofit started a handful of projects including a community center and feeding program intended for Holocaust survivors in Jerusalem.
Evans and Franklin attended a dinner event where the two agreed to collaborate in fundraising, but Evans claimed in a lawsuit seeking $3.3 million that Franklin and Free Chapel breached their contract.
“Following the dinner and in furtherance of the initial conversation, Franklin proposed to Evans that (Franklin and Free Chapel) would solicit donations for the projects and promised that 100% of the funds (Franklin and Free Chapel) collected would to be remitted to Churches United for the projects,” according to the lawsuit. “Franklin further promised Evans that (Franklin and Free Chapel) would remit $100,000 per month in charitable donations to Churches United toward the projects and that additional donations in excess of that monthly amount would be remitted to Churches United, if additional amounts were received.”
In August 2019, Evans’ nonprofit received a list of donor names from one of Franklin’s associates with spreadsheets. The lists showed there were at least $4.5 million in donations, though Evans claimed Franklin and Free Chapel had only transferred $1.2 million.
One of Franklin’s attorneys, Andrew Brettler, previously told The Times that they satisfied their obligations, as the original pledge was a $1 million donation.
On Feb. 7, both sides agreed to dismiss the case and will pay for their own court costs.
The Times reached out to Franklin’s attorneys. That request was forwarded to a spokesperson for Free Chapel, who sent a statement to The Times.
“In the spirit of Christian unity, the parties have entered into a ministerial agreement bringing to an end the lawsuit now pending,” according to the statement. “Because they seek reconciliation out of court, no monies will be exchanged as a result of the lawsuit.”
The statement said Churches United With Israel, Evans and others will “continue to be unrelenting advocates for the state of Israel and for Holocaust survivors around the world.”
“Pastor Franklin, Free Chapel Worship Center, Inc., and Jentezen Franklin Media Ministries, Inc. will continue their efforts to preach the gospel and to serve the Lord through acts of charity in Israel and around the world,” according to the statement.
The Times reached out to the lead attorney for Evans and Churches United With Israel, William Eiselstein, on Monday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 15, but those requests were not returned.