Jentezen Franklin’s Free Chapel in Gainesville settles lawsuit over Holocaust survivor charity

Jentezen Franklin’s Free Chapel in Gainesville and a Texas religious nonprofit have reached a settlement in their lawsuit over donations to a charity for Holocaust survivors.

Churches United With Israel, a religious nonprofit, and its founder Michael Evans filed a federal civil suit against Franklin, who is the head of Free Chapel Worship Center, in July 2020 in the Northern District of Georgia. Franklin also served as an evangelical adviser to former President Donald Trump.

In 2017, Evans’ nonprofit started a handful of projects including a community center and feeding program intended for Holocaust survivors in Jerusalem.

Evans and Franklin attended a dinner event where the two agreed to collaborate in fundraising, but Evans claimed in a lawsuit seeking $3.3 million that Franklin and Free Chapel breached their contract.

“Following the dinner and in furtherance of the initial conversation, Franklin proposed to Evans that (Franklin and Free Chapel) would solicit donations for the projects and promised that 100% of the funds (Franklin and Free Chapel) collected would to be remitted to Churches United for the projects,” according to the lawsuit. “Franklin further promised Evans that (Franklin and Free Chapel) would remit $100,000 per month in charitable donations to Churches United toward the projects and that additional donations in excess of that monthly amount would be remitted to Churches United, if additional amounts were received.”