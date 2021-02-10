Jefferson Police officer involved in wreck on Athens Highway on the way to work

A Jefferson Police officer on his way to work was involved in a two-vehicle wreck with a Gainesville man around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, on U.S. 129/Athens Highway, according to authorities.
The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, authorities said.
Officer Kenyon Wood, 25, was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer belonging to the police department southbound on Athens Highway on a slight curve to left, according to Georgia State Patrol.
Misael Rubio, 18, of Gainesville, was driving a 2006 Acura MDX eastbound on Roy Parks Road near the intersection with Athens Highway, state patrol said.
State patrol assistant post commander Sgt. Major Patterson said Rubio stopped at the stop sign but “failed to yield while turning left and pulled out in front” of Wood’s vehicle.
Patterson said Rubio’s car hit Wood’s car on the passenger side.
Rubio was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but Wood was transported by Hall County EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Patterson said.
Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said he went to check on the officer last night, saying Wood was in “good spirits.”
The chief said Wood would likely be recuperating for a short period of time.
“He can come back when he’s ready to come back,” Wirthman said. “I’m not going to put somebody back to work that’s not feeling like he can come back to work.”
State patrol said Rubio was cited for failure to yield.