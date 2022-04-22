‘It’s saving lives everywhere.’ Treatment services building dedicated to Drug Court founder John Girardeau

Sarah Petrocy entered Judge John Girardeau’s court “beat down” and “broken.”

Now 11 years clean, Petrocy got a chance to thank the judge as he was honored for his work in creating the county’s Drug Court program.

“It’s like that little raindrop that falls into the water, and it’s that ripple effect,” Petrocy said. “It’s saving lives everywhere, not just here in our area. And it’s all because of him.”

Petrocy hugged Girardeau Thursday, April 21, outside of the Judicial Accountability Services building that now bears his name.

Drug Court is an accountability court program that works to provide rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment instead of incarceration for offenders.

Chief Superior Court Judge Kathlene Gosselin said it was Girardeau’s “empathy and concern for all people” that helped lead to the Drug Court’s formation in the early 2000s.