'It was me' - Defendant in Deputy Dixon's death tearfully admits he was trigger man

“It was me.”
Nearly two years after the fatal shooting of Hall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon, the man with the .45 caliber handgun, Hector Garcia-Solis, took the stand to tell the jury he fired the weapon.
“Were you in the courtroom earlier when the video from Deputy Dixon’s body cam was played?” defense attorney Matt Cavedon asked.
“Yeah,” Garcia-Solis said while sniffling.
“Who was that on the back corner of the house?”
“It was me.”
“And who was it that shot that handgun?”
“It was me.”
“Are you admitting to this jury that you took Deputy Dixon’s life?”
“Yeah, like I said, you gotta confess to your sins. I hurt a family. I hurt friends. I hurt his brothers and sisters, something I never wanted to do and I never would do.”
Cavedon called his client to the stand after 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29. He and two others, London Clements and Eric Velazquez, have faced trial and six days of evidence in the case regarding the July 7, 2019, murder of Dixon.
Cavedon asked his client if he was in the videos of the burglaries shown during the trial.
“So Hector, would it be fair to say that you committed the burglaries that have been presented into evidence this week?” Cavedon asked.
“I take responsibility for it, yeah. I mean, I did the sin. I gotta confess to the sin,” Garcia-Solis said.
Cavedon asked if while committing burglaries and carrying a firearm if he had any intention to “hurt anybody.”
“No, like I said, I ain’t trying to have no blood on my hands,” Garcia-Solis said. “You know, I mean I lost somebody before and it didn’t feel good. I still think about it to this day.”