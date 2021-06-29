'It was me' - Defendant in Deputy Dixon's death tearfully admits he was trigger man





“Were you in the courtroom earlier when the video from Deputy Dixon’s body cam was played?” defense attorney Matt Cavedon asked.

“Yeah,” Garcia-Solis said while sniffling.

“Who was that on the back corner of the house?”

“It was me.”

“And who was it that shot that handgun?”

“It was me.”

“Are you admitting to this jury that you took Deputy Dixon’s life?”

“Yeah, like I said, you gotta confess to your sins. I hurt a family. I hurt friends. I hurt his brothers and sisters, something I never wanted to do and I never would do.”