Investigator details child molestation case from Hall County sleepover

A 7-year-old boy told authorities during a forensic interview that he was shown an inappropriate video by a Clermont woman and was asked if he wanted to touch her private parts, according to testimony Wednesday in Magistrate Court.



Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Robert Frisbie detailed the case against Rachel Barbara Wassing, who was charged with child molestation and electronic furnishing of obscene material to a minor.

Wassing was arrested Dec. 13 and released the next day on a $10,000 bond.

Defense attorney Hammond Law III said Wassing is not guilty of what she is accused and her electronic devices will show she is innocent.

Frisbie was assigned the case after a report was taken by the patrol division. A woman requested an officer come out Aug. 1 after her son made an outcry about being shown inappropriate videos.

Authorities set up a forensic interview for the boy who described a sleepover in June at Wassing’s home, saying that he had a pain in his stomach to talk about it.

Frisbie said the boy detailed three incidents in the same night, the first being in the kitchen when Wassing was drinking.

The boy said Wassing asked him if he wanted to touch her private parts, to which he said no.

