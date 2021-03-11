Investigation into gunshots leads to drug, molestation charges for Gainesville man

Angel Steven Ponce remained behind bars as of Thursday afternoon, after authorities say he shot at a vehicle departing from the street outside his home.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of shots fired around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday to the home on Shallowford Drive.

Authorities said they believe Ponce had been in an argument with a man he knew who had parked on the street in front of Ponce’s home, and as the man drove away, “Ponce fired a handgun several times toward the vehicle.

No one was injured and Ponce was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth wrote in a news release.

When investigators searched Ponce’s home, they found five pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of cocaine, Booth said. Ponce faces charges for possession of the drugs.

Booth said investigators also developed information “implicating Ponce in a child molestation case.”

“Ponce, who had previously been a suspect in the July 2020 incident, is now charged with aggravated child molestation,” Booth wrote. “He committed the offense against a female juvenile at his residence, according to the preliminary details.”

The Times has asked for more information on how the shooting investigation led to charges in the molestation case.

Ponce remained in the Hall County jail Thursday, March 11, with no bond.

The cases are still under investigation, and Booth said additional charges are pending.

No specific attorney information from Magistrate Court officials was available for Ponce on Thursday.